City Holding Co. Purchases 1,331 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.2% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.77. 130,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,494,320. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.86. The company has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

