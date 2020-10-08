City Holding Co. Purchases 1,565 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

City Holding Co. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 79,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.