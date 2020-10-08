City Holding Co. Purchases 185 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

City Holding Co. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Intuit by 645.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.94.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $335.11. 28,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,925. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

