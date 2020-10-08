City Holding Co. Purchases 2,070 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.08.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.94. 48,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,255. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.96. The firm has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

