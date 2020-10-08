City Holding Co. Purchases 2,470 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

City Holding Co. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,767,509. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $202.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

