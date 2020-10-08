City Holding Co. Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,082,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

AT&T stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,104,801. The stock has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

