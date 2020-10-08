City Holding Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.2% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,131,000 after buying an additional 1,825,900 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,911 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,023,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $170.94. 87,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,104. The company has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $171.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.49 and a 200-day moving average of $130.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.82.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

