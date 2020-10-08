City Holding Co. Sells 211 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.56.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $16.72 on Thursday, hitting $240.95. The stock had a trading volume of 183,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,312. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

