City Holding Co. Sells 230 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Trane were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane by 4.2% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in Trane by 4.6% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Trane by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane alerts:

Shares of TT traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.56. 17,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.21. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. Trane has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of Trane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,605.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.80.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.