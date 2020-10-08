City Holding Co. Sells 89 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.35. The company had a trading volume of 44,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,763. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.94. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

