City Holding Co. Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 707,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,909,262. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.68.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

