City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,189 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. City comprises about 3.7% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. City Holding Co. owned approximately 1.77% of City worth $16,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in City by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in City by 70.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of City by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of City by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of City by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.83. 1,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a market cap of $956.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.64. City Holding has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. City had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHCO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of City from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

