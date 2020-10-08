Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires 124 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $156.28. 103,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $156.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

