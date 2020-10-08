Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires 72 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Adobe by 94.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,710,000 after purchasing an additional 799,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Adobe by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after acquiring an additional 765,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $490.21. 60,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,153. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total value of $295,212.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,893.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.53, for a total value of $1,181,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,311.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,986 shares of company stock worth $38,336,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.63.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

