Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 44,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,778.3% during the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 2,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14,394.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 884,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 878,489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.65. 148,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,697,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.61. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

