Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.15.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,855,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $5,037,521.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,331,134.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 217,787 shares of company stock worth $40,920,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,497. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $193.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.97 and its 200 day moving average is $168.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

