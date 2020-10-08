Clarus Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 552.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 34.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $645.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.92.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $13.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $605.46. 19,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,110. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $609.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.41 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

