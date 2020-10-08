Clarus Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 601.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

XHB stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.55. 293,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,922. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

