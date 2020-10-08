Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 816 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $3,256,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 280,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

