Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 93 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 118.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,572 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $235,105,000. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 150.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,530,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $101,991,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $5.43 on Thursday, hitting $629.16. 18,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $640.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $615.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.67.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,115,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,023 shares of company stock worth $61,648,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

