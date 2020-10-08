Clarus Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,483. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.