Clarus Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.12.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.50. 151,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,828. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.84.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

