Clarus Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,971,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,896,000 after buying an additional 323,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,929.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,707,000 after acquiring an additional 383,942 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,743,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,506,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMH traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.20. 107,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,431. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $184.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.34.

