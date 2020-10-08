Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 93,139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,714,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 37,673,791 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,258,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $24,634,000. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 490,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 276,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 347,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SLYV stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,170. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.