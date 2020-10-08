Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $327,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 108,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 717.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 58,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 50,925 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 10.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.5% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.68. 89,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,149. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.09. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.