Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $354,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $365.40. 107,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,795. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $364.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. CSFB raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,908. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

