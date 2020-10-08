Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $952,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,620,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,695,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,461,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,163,000.

XHE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.67. 1,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,201. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $101.57.

