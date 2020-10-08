Clarus Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.27.

TMO stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $453.08. 30,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $426.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.88. The stock has a market cap of $178.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $455.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.