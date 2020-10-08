Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $443,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,485.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $551.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,364,240. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.83.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

