Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases 314 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,413. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

