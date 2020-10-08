Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,470 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.61. 21,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,972. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

