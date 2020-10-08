Clarus Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 783.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 189,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,502. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

