Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 1,320 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $38,642,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Argus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.63.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.25. 179,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

