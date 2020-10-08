Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 13,631 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,631 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 6.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.53% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,619. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

