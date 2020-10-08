Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 3,140 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.5% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $5.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $388.17. 19,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,482. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.68. The stock has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

