Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 698 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of IYT stock traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.00. The stock had a trading volume of 203,368 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.17. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.