Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Stock Price Up 50%

Shares of Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY) rose 50% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 2,759,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,306,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $130,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.32.

About Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY)

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

