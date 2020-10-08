Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in Intel by 195.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.67. 21,944,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,932,777. The company has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

