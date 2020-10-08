Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $656,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.2% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. 40,128,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,099,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

