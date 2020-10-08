Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $174.31. 1,952,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,890. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

