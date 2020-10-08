Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 66.7% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of KO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.21. 274,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,669,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $212.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.