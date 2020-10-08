CoinPoker Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $6,660.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00252292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00037525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00086964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.01522987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 280,739,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,140,677 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

