Comparing Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) and The Kushner-Locke (NYSE:KLOC)

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) and The Kushner-Locke (OTCMKTS:KLOC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lions Gate Entertainment and The Kushner-Locke’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lions Gate Entertainment $3.89 billion 0.49 -$188.40 million $0.38 22.95 The Kushner-Locke N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Kushner-Locke has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lions Gate Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lions Gate Entertainment and The Kushner-Locke, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lions Gate Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50 The Kushner-Locke 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lions Gate Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 33.31%. Given Lions Gate Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lions Gate Entertainment is more favorable than The Kushner-Locke.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of The Kushner-Locke shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lions Gate Entertainment and The Kushner-Locke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lions Gate Entertainment -2.22% 6.26% 2.16% The Kushner-Locke N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lions Gate Entertainment beats The Kushner-Locke on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Pictures segment is involved in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. The Television Production segment engages in the development, production, and worldwide distribution of television productions, including television series, television movies and mini-series, and non-fiction programming, as well as sells and licenses music from television broadcasts of its productions, and licenses its films and television programs to ancillary markets. This segment also sells or rents television production movies or series on packaged media and through digital media platforms; and produces, syndicates, and distributes 90 television shows on approximately 40 networks. The Media Networks segment distributes STARZ branded premium subscription video services; streaming services on subscription video-on-demand platforms; and content and other programming services. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About The Kushner-Locke

The Kushner-Locke Company develops, produces, finances, and distributes feature films and television programming. Its library includes approximately 250 titles with 1,000 hours of film and television programming. The company distributes its films and television programming in various media worldwide. The Kushner-Locke Company was founded in 1983 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

