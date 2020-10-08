Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) Shares Down 2.2%

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NASDAQ:MCF) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31. 256,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 566,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

