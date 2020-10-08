Content Value Network One Day Volume Tops $74,385.00 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $74,385.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, BitMax and UEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00253151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00086394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.01521606 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00155778 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

