Contentos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.94 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $16.23 million and $1.94 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.47 or 0.04794802 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056054 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00031704 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,110,619,385 tokens. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

