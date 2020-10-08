Contrasting Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) & Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Genprex alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Genprex and Tricida, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tricida 1 1 2 0 2.25

Genprex currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.69%. Tricida has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.56%. Given Tricida’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tricida is more favorable than Genprex.

Volatility and Risk

Genprex has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genprex and Tricida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex N/A -107.39% -103.65% Tricida N/A -93.37% -61.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genprex and Tricida’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex N/A N/A -$10.65 million ($0.67) -5.58 Tricida N/A N/A -$176.81 million ($3.72) -2.51

Genprex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Genprex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Tricida shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Genprex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Tricida shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tricida beats Genprex on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis. Tricida, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.