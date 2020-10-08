Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 7.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Corning by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Insiders sold a total of 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 147,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,644. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.64, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.