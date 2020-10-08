Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $365.28. 75,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $364.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.87 and a 200-day moving average of $318.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

