Couloir Capital Begins Coverage on China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG)

Couloir Capital started coverage on shares of China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.15 target price on the stock.

TSE CGG opened at C$1.49 on Monday. China Gold International Resrcs has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.66 million and a P/E ratio of 165.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.02.

China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$290.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resrcs will post 0.070473 EPS for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

